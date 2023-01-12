SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — As of 3 a.m. Thursday, Highway 92 between Upper Skyline Boulevard and Pilarcitos Creek Road in San Mateo County was closed indefinitely morning in both directions due to emergency roadwork.

(CHP Redwood City)

The Pacifica Police has warned drivers that this closure may increase the amount of commuters coming through Pacifica during Thursday’s morning and evening rush hour.

Avoid the area if possible and allow for extra commute time.

Wednesday, the road was closed due because due to a dip on the roadway possibly becoming a sinkhole, according to officials. It reopened Wednesday evening before being closed again.

This is a developing story.