SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — St. Anthony’s in San Francisco served hundreds of people a Christmas meal on Monday.

The organization provides services to unhoused people every day. But on Christmas, people lined up to get a hot meal at the foundation, which is located in SF’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

“To me, it’s like family. It’s like a community. People that help people who want to talk to people,” said Maggy Dally Fungula, one of the people who were fed on Monday.

Many walk away with a lot more than a meal, thanks to volunteers like Mark Deshazo. Deshazo doesn’t just volunteer on holidays. He says he’s been coming twice a week for the last seven years.

On Christmas, Deshazo and dozens of other volunteers helped serve 1,500 holiday meals.

“You know people who have nothing come here and they express gratitude and appreciation and sometimes we are the only people they talk to,” said Deshazo.

St. Anthony’s aims to deliver hope to people every single day by providing meals, services and connection.