ST. HELENA, Calif. (KRON) — A hit-and-run collision was reported in Tuesday night in St. Helena, according to city officials. The victim was determined to be a person in a wheelchair who was struck by a car traveling southbound.

The incident happened at around 9:07 p.m. on the intersection of Main Street and Spring Street. The unidentified person in the wheelchair was going west on the Main Street crosswalk.

The driver has not been identified and is still at large, police said. The suspect car, which was last seen going westbound on Spring Street, was described to be a silver Toyota Corolla with noticeable front-end damage.

After first responders located the victim, the person was taken to St. Helena Primary School, approximately one mile away. From the school, the victim was air lifted by a California Highway Patrol helicopter to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.

The victim taken to the hospital is listed in stable condition with “serious injuries,” officials said. The medical center is approximately 20 miles from the incident in St. Helena.

If anyone has information about the incident that may lead to the location of the suspect car or its driver, they are encouraged to contact the St. Helena Police Department at scoultrup@cityofsthelna.org or 707-967-2850.