(KRON) — The St. Helena Police Department is searching for a woman who has not been seen since early Thursday morning.
Nancy Chavez, 34, was last seen at the Speedway gas station, located at 1300 Trancas St. in Napa at 1 a.m. Thursday.
Her car was found abandoned on the 1900 block of Yountville Cross Road at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, SHPD said. It was parked on the eastbound side of the road, partially blocking a traffic lane.
Chavez is described as a Hispanic woman who stands 5’7″ and weighs 127 pounds. Images of her are included below.
Anyone with information about Chavez’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Helena Police Department.