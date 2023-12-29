(KRON) — The St. Helena Police Department is searching for a woman who has not been seen since early Thursday morning.

Nancy Chavez, 34, was last seen at the Speedway gas station, located at 1300 Trancas St. in Napa at 1 a.m. Thursday.

Her car was found abandoned on the 1900 block of Yountville Cross Road at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, SHPD said. It was parked on the eastbound side of the road, partially blocking a traffic lane.

Chavez is described as a Hispanic woman who stands 5’7″ and weighs 127 pounds. Images of her are included below.

Image of Nancy Chavez from the St. Helena Police Department.

Anyone with information about Chavez’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Helena Police Department.