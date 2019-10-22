St. Helena residents prepare for potential shutoff

ST. HELENA (KRON) – Now that PG&E has issued an official 48-hours “heads-up” about more potential power shutoffs, people are being urged to prepare.

Michael Raymor read the text message forwarded by the St. Helena Police Department regarding a possible PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff.

This will be the second power shutdown in the month of October for folks who live in Napa County.

“Well, if you believe in the philosophy of a reactionary program for power outages in regard to the safety of the grid, I would say it is better than doing nothing,” Raymor said.

Enrique Del Campo says he will drive up from Napa to help his sister when the power goes down in St. Helena.

“We just got the news today. It is a good thing that I live in Napa but it affects a bunch of my relatives who live here in town. I was talking to my sister. I am going to have to bring my generator so she can use it,” Del Campo said.

At a local Safeway, some folks were preparing by loading up on water and ice.

Some say there is only so much preparation to do for a power outage.

“Difficult to plan around it, especially when it comes to your living situation. You have to go home and shower at the end of your workday, prepare your meals, you have to sleep. It’s hard to know if you’re going to be able to do that in the dark or not,” Paul Guerrero said.

However, everyone KRON4 spoke to say although it is a major inconvenience it is better than experiencing another wildfire.

“People haven’t even come close to recovering. So we have to do whatever we can to cooperate and keep this place safe,” Patti Phelps said.