SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The St. Patrick’s Day parade is taking place in San Francisco Saturday morning starting at 11 a.m., and motorists in the area should expect delays, while downtown SF Muni service will have reroutes, transit agency officials said.

The parade will travel along Market Street starting at Second Street and ending up at San Francisco’s Civic Center. More information can be found on the transit agency’s website.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Downtown #SFMuni service will have reroutes.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc