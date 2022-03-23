SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department has released the result of its DUI saturation patrol from St. Patrick’s Day last Thursday.

The department conducted a total of 14 traffic stops and four field sobriety tests. It says it arrested two unlicensed drivers, arrested one person for narcotics, arrested two people for weapons violations and had two vehicles towed.

According to a tweet thread, at one point that night “an off-duty officer called 911 to report a drunk driver. During the call, an occupant from the vehicle in question fired a pistol as they were driving.”

Subsequently, “our units caught up to them and initiated a traffic stop. Arrests were made and a firearm was discovered + vehicle towed!”The thread continued: “Officers also responded to a driver passed out at the wheel. Upon arrival, officers discovered illegal drug paraphernalia. Driver determined not to be DUI, but was arrested for the narcotics. Officers also stopped a vehicle for an illegal turn and found the driver exhibited symptoms of alcohol influence. SFSTs [standardized field sobriety tests] were performed poorly. Driver was unlicensed and on DUI probation for a prior DUI conviction. Blew 3x the legal limit and was arrested.”