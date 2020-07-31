St. Thomas the Apostle School in San Francisco burglarized

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — St. Thomas the Apostle School in San Francisco was burglarized earlier this week, the school announced Thursday.

On Tuesday, 100 laptops were stolen from the campus and the school suffered lots of damage.

The school says it sustained more than $40,000 in damages.

“This incident could not have come at a more inopportune time for many of these laptops will be loaned out to our students while we undergo distance learning at the start of the 2020-2021 school year,” a statement from the school read in a Facebook post.

STA Cares has launched a new fundraising initiative to replace the missing items and repair the school.

School officials are asking for a minimum donation of $10 to help STA during this time. You can donate by clicking here.

No additional details have been released regarding the burglary.

