SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man who was stabbed at Market and Buchanan streets on Oct. 11 has died, according to a San Francisco Police Department press release.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Market Street due to a reported stabbing just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The SFPD confirmed to KRON4 in a phone interview it was at Buchanan Street.

When they arrived, officers found an adult male being treated by paramedics for possible stab wounds. The victim died after arriving at a hospital.

“Investigators from the San Francisco Police Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation,” police stated in a press release. “No arrest has been made at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.”