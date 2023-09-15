SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police are currently at the scene of a stabbing incident that occurred in front of San Jose State University.

The stabbing occurred around 4:17 a.m. in the area of South 4th and San Carlos streets, police said.

Road closures are currently in effect for South 4th and South 3rd streets between East San Fernando and San Carlos streets. The public is advised to avoid the area while officers investigate the incident.

Traffic in the area is expected to be impacted.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.