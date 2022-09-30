SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police officers in San Francisco are investigating a stabbing that left an adult male with life-threatening injuries, SFPD said in a statement to KRON4 News Friday.

At 6:37 p.m. Friday, SFPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing on 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue. Officers located a male victim with an apparent stab wound.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Paramedics were called and transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim told officers that an unknown individual stabbed him without provocation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.