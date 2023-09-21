SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who allegedly stabbed a San Francisco city employee in the Tenderloin last week was charged on multiple counts, including premeditated attempted murder and an anti-LGBTQ hate crime special enhancement, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday.

The suspect, 27-year-old Oscar Chapman of San Francisco, allegedly stabbed a male city employee who was working at the Windsor Hotel in the Tenderloin on Sept. 13. Around 11:07 a.m., the San Francisco Police Department responded to the single room occupancy hotel on Eddy Street on a report of a stabbing, the DA’s office said. Witnesses told police arriving at the scene that Chapman had fled and directed officers to his location.

Shortly after, San Francisco police found Chapman along with a knife that was allegedly used in the stabbing and apprehended him, according to the DA’s office.

Chapman was arraigned on Sept. 20 for the charges of willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder; assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm; vandalism more than $400; second degree burglary; and making criminal threats. Additionally, there are special allegations that an anti-LGBTQ hate crime occurred, according to Jenkins. Chapman pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and allegations. The suspected attacker will remain in jail with no bail set.

The worker, who has not been identified, was stabbed four times. He was treated at the scene by San Francisco Fire Department paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries before being transported to a local hospital.

“The alleged attack in a Tenderloin permanent supportive housing building left a man seriously injured and a neighborhood shocked,” said Jenkins. “I offer my unwavering commitment to pursuing justice and ensuring that the suspect is held accountable for this senseless crime.”

After the alleged attack, Service Employees International Union member Cheryl Thornton told KRON4, “It’s not surprising, given the circumstances down here.” City workers like Thornton said the city must do more to keep their employees safe.

“Just like anywhere else, people deserve to have access to health care. It’s a basic human right. And so we’re committed to doing that work to the best of our ability. But at the same time, we didn’t come down here to lose our lives, we didn’t come down here to be maimed. And so we want the city to put safety ahead of cost,” Thorton said.

In today’s announcement, Jenkins said, “Residents and staff at Supportive Housing sites, like all city residents, need to be safe where they live and work.”

Chapman faces life in state prison if convicted of all charges and allegations, the DA’s office said.