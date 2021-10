The City of San Francisco Calif. Police Department logo. seal (Photo courtesy San Francisco Police Department)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a woman yesterday.

The incident occurred at 25th Street and Folsom Street at around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a 23-year-old female suspect got into an argument with a 24-year-old woman that escalated.

The suspect then stabbed the victim with an unknown sharp object.

Police are searching for the suspect.