Stabbing reported in San Francisco’s SOMA neighborhood

SAN FRANCSISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are reporting a stabbing that occurred yesterday in the city’s South of Market Neighborhood.

The incident occurred on the 100 block of Mission Street at around 12:15 p.m. on October 26.

Police report that a man pushed a 31-year-old woman before assaulting and stabbing another 65-year-old woman.

The stabbing victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers responded and arrested the 27-year-old suspect soon after the incident.

Police did not release details on the circumstances leading up to the incident or possible motive.