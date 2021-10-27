Stabbing reported in San Francisco’s SOMA neighborhood

SAN FRANCSISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are reporting a stabbing that occurred yesterday in the city’s South of Market Neighborhood.
The incident occurred on the 100 block of Mission Street at around 12:15 p.m. on October 26.
Police report that a man pushed a 31-year-old woman before assaulting and stabbing another 65-year-old woman.
The stabbing victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers responded and arrested the 27-year-old suspect soon after the incident.
Police did not release details on the circumstances leading up to the incident or possible motive.