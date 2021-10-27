Stabbing reported in San Francisco’s SOMA neighborhood

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The City of San Francisco Calif. Police Department logo. seal (Photo courtesy San Francisco Police Department)

SAN FRANCSISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are reporting a stabbing that occurred yesterday in the city’s South of Market Neighborhood.

The incident occurred on the 100 block of Mission Street at around 12:15 p.m. on October 26.

Police report that a man pushed a 31-year-old woman before assaulting and stabbing another 65-year-old woman.

The stabbing victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers responded and arrested the 27-year-old suspect soon after the incident.

Police did not release details on the circumstances leading up to the incident or possible motive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News