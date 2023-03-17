SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A student at Francisco Middle School in San Francisco was stabbed on Friday and a juvenile was detained, according to the San Francisco Police Department. SFPD dispatched officers from Central Station to the school at approximately 12:45 p.m. on a report of a stabbing, police said.

Officers arrived at the school, which is located on the 2100 block of Powell Street, and met with the victim, described as a juvenile, and school staff. The victim was transported by medics to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers detained another juvenile and remain on the scene investigating.

Earlier, San Francisco Unified School District announced that a student had been injured in an incident at the school and the police had responded.

“There is no active threat to the school community,” the district said.

Friday’s incident is the latest in a string of Bay Area school stabbings, including an incident in Santa Rosa that left one student dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.