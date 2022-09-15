SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police were dealing with a barricaded suspect, the department announced via Twitter, but he is in custody as of 12:48 p.m. Thursday.

The surrender was peaceful and the suspect was transported to the hospital for an unrelated, previous injury, police stated. The victim of the stabbing was 17 years old. The suspect will be booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for various charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident stemmed from a family disturbance in the 200 block of Pamela Avenue. One adult male was stabbed and has been transported to a local hospital, the tweet states. The injury was non-life threatening. The suspect was barricaded in a nearby apartment.

Police were warning people to expect a road closure on Pamela Avenue as they “deal with this incident.” Police stated there would be updates as the situation develops.