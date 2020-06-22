Stabbing suspect fatally shot by Milpitas police

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed in Milpitas Sunday.

It happened just before 1 p.m. inside an apartment in the 130 block of North Temple Drive.

According to officials, responding officers were confronted by a 19-year-old man armed with a knife in a nearby courtyard.

When ordered by police to drop his knife and surrender, the suspect ran toward an officer, according to authorities.

That’s when an officer shot the suspect, officials said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

The 34-year-old stabbing victim was treated at a local hospital and is recovering.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Milpitas Police Department at 408-586-2400. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Crime Tip Hotline at 408-586-2500.

