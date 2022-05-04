SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Outside of Conlan Hall, City College of San Francisco staff and union members are camping out indefinitely to protest staff cuts.

The union says over 200 faculty members are being laid off.

Union members say this will cause hundreds of fully-enrolled classes to shut down and cause the City College to continue to decline.

People camping out hope the City College’s elected trustees re-think staff cuts, saying the college has a projected budget surplus through Fiscal Year 2023.

Labor and community groups are working with students at City College to bring a revenue measure to San Francisco voters in November to address long term problems of the state’s underfunding.

The union says the city college needs more support, not downsizing.

This camp out will continue and they really hope this sends a visual message to the City College.