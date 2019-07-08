Standoff in San Jose ends after 8 hours, 3 detained

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Two men and a woman have been detained Sunday night following an 8-hour standoff in San Jose, according to authorities.

Officials say after eight hours three people peacefully came out of a home in the 2100 block of Stone Avenue.

This happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night near Curtner Avenue.

Authorities were informed that there had been a possible dispute involving a fire arm and a welfare check was asked to be made out on the occupants there.

SWAT teams responded to the scene and the three people eventually exited the house.

Police say the road had been closed off between Curtner and Perrymont Avenues, but have since been reopened.

Officials continue to work to determine why the standoff began and what happened inside in those eight hours.

No other details have been released at this time.