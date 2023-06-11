There is a standoff between a driver and police at the Oakland Coliseum BART station Sunday afternoon (Sara Stinson).

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Coliseum BART station has shut down Sunday afternoon due to a standoff, BART officials said. Police deployed gas into the car that is involved in the standoff at the BART station located at 7200 San Leandro Street.

KRON4 is at the scene, and you can see gas was deployed by police in the standoff (below).

The standoff has been going on for at least three hours. Police have asked the driver to exit his vehicle and surrender.

The San Leandro Police Department is the lead agency in this standoff with the Oakland Police Department assisting.

This is a developing story. Check back as KRON4 learns more.