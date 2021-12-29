Stanford-Cal men’s basketball matchup postponed

Stanford forward Max Murrell against Oregon during an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Stanford’s men’s basketball team is the latest collegiate sports program to be disrupted due to health and safety protocols.

Just days before Stanford’s men’ was scheduled to take on rival University of California, Berkeley on Jan. 2. the team announced Wednesday it will postpone its game due to health and safety protocols within the program.

In a tweet Wednesday, the team said the Pac-12 Conference will work with the university and California to reschedule the game for a later date.

The Golden Bears will be instead playing a conference game versus Arizona State on Sunday.

The announcement comes as collegiate athletic programs throughout the country are facing a rise in cases.

On Tuesday, Santa Clara University announced it will be postponing its upcoming men’s basketball game against Pacific due to COVID-19 related issues within the program.

Also making headlines this week — the University of California, Los Angles announcing it has decided to pull out of their upcoming football matchup against North Carolina State in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl because of COVID protocols.