Stanford cuts 11 of its 36 varsity sports programs

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Stanford on Wednesday announced it is discontinuing 11 of its 36 varsity sports programs and staffing after the 2020-21 academic year.

In a joint public letter, the university’s president Marc Tessier-Lavigne, Provost Persis Drell, and Director of Athletics Bernard Muir called the “significant change” necessary for the future of Stanford Athletics.

The following varsity programs will be cut:

  • Men’s and women’s fencing
  • Field hockey
  • Lightweight rowing
  • Men’s rowing
  • Co-ed and women’s sailing
  • Squash
  • Synchronized swimming
  • Men’s volleyball
  • Wrestling

Officials said all teams will have the opportunity to compete in their upcoming 2020-21 seasons as long as the pandemic allows, before they are discontinued at the varsity level.

A total of 20 support staff positions are being eliminated as part of the “realignment.”

Officials said more than 240 student-athletes and 22 coaches comprised the 11 sports programs.

According to a statement, officials said the decision to cut the aforementioned sports programs came down to “finances and competitive excellence.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

