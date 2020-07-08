Stanford cuts 11 of its 36 varsity sports programs

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Stanford on Wednesday announced it is discontinuing 11 of its 36 varsity sports programs and staffing after the 2020-21 academic year.
In a joint public letter, the university’s president Marc Tessier-Lavigne, Provost Persis Drell, and Director of Athletics Bernard Muir called the “significant change” necessary for the future of Stanford Athletics.
The following varsity programs will be cut:
- Men’s and women’s fencing
- Field hockey
- Lightweight rowing
- Men’s rowing
- Co-ed and women’s sailing
- Squash
- Synchronized swimming
- Men’s volleyball
- Wrestling
Officials said all teams will have the opportunity to compete in their upcoming 2020-21 seasons as long as the pandemic allows, before they are discontinued at the varsity level.
A total of 20 support staff positions are being eliminated as part of the “realignment.”
Officials said more than 240 student-athletes and 22 coaches comprised the 11 sports programs.
According to a statement, officials said the decision to cut the aforementioned sports programs came down to “finances and competitive excellence.”
