(KRON) — Stanford doctors, represented by the Committee of Interns and Residents, plan to hold a demonstration on Wednesday after seven months of contract negotiations.

Residents and physicians are calling for a fair contract that prioritizes patient and physician well-being over profit. Some physicians say they are struggling to pay for everyday living costs in the Bay Area due to inadequate pay and lack of support.

The demonstration will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. in front of the Stanford Hospital located at Pasteur Drive and Welch Road in Palo Alto.

The doctors will also be joined by Stanford graduate student workers.