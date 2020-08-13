Stanford first-year, sophomores, transfer students will not return to campus this fall

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) — First year, sophomores and transfer students at Stanford University will not be able to return to campus this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, university President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said.

In a statement sent out by the president on Thursday, it was concluded that first-year, sophomore and new transfer undergraduates cannot stay in on-campus housing during the fall quarter as hoped.

Additionally, the university is planning for almost all undergraduate instruction to be delivered remotely during in the fall, with very few in-person offerings.

On-campus housing will be available for undergraduates who were previously approved to be on campus due to a special circumstance and who continue to wish to be on campus.

Last week, the state issued guidance for institutions of higher education to inform reopening considerations. The guidance says institutions in counties on the state’s COVID-19 watch list cannot resume indoor classes.

The guidance also prohibits communal dining, most gatherings and social events, the use of indoor common spaces such as loungers, visitors to campus and other parts of campus life.

Tessier-Lavigne says university officials will continue planning to bring undergraduates back to Stanford as soon as possible and when public health conditions allow it.

They plan to invite freshmen, sophomores and new transfer students to be in residence on campus for the winter quarter, while juniors and seniors will return for the spring quarter.

“This is a disappointing turn of events because so much of what makes Stanford a special place is embodied in the in-person interactions we have here – in the residences, with faculty at office hours, walking with friends across campus, in our student organizations and artistic venues and sporting events,” Tessier-Lavigne wrote. “All of us miss the unique, vibrant, palpable spirit of Stanford that is created when we are here together, living and learning in community. Each of us embodies this Stanford spirit, and I am confident that we can sustain the collective energy of our extraordinary community throughout this crisis, until we can be present together once again on the Farm.”

