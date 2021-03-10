Stanford Health Care forced to cancel thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Stanford Health Care has been forced to cancel thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments, citing unpredictable vaccine shipments.

The company, which vaccinates in Santa Clara and Alameda counties, said the cancellations impact the following locations:

About 5,500 first-dose appointments in Santa Clara County

About 1,200 first-dose appointments in Emeryville

About 2,000 first-dose appointments at the Alameda County Fairgrounds

Stanford Health Care said in part:

“This is not a step we take lightly and understand it will cause frustration for people who have waited patiently for their turn. We will be reaching out to all those affected to help them reschedule their appointments.” Stanford Health Care

According to the company, the county health departments determine its supply and distribution. This week, the counties told Stanford Health Care that they will only be receiving a fraction of the anticipated vaccine shipment.

Several other vaccine providers were impacted by the shortage.

“Stanford Health Care remains committed to vaccinating as many eligible community members as quickly as possible, and we continue to strive to fulfill our highest capacity when vaccine supplies allow it,” the company said.

They have capacity to vaccinate over 10,000 people per day, as supply allows.