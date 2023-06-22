(KRON) — An ultrasound technician who worked at Stanford Health Care has been arrested for six counts of sexual battery against two adult male patients, the Palo Alto Police Department announced Thursday. On two separate incidents, one on April 10 and another on May 16, Palo Alto PD’s 24-hour dispatch center got calls from men who reported they’d been sexually assaulted by a male ultrasound technician while an in-patient at the Stanford Health Care facility at 500 Pasteur Drive.

The first man, who was in his forties, said the suspect had fondled his genitals during ultrasound procedure on two separate occasions, about two weeks earlier. The suspect in that instance was identified and contacted. A crime report was completed with the help of hospital staff.

In the second instance, a different man in his forties said he was sexually assaulted the previous day by the same ultrasound tech. That victim also said the suspect had fondled his genitals during the procedure. He reported the incident to hospital staff immediately and contacted the police the following day.

The hospital administration placed the suspect on administrative leave.

An investigation revealed distinct similarities between the two victims’ statements. Due to the recency of the assault, detectives completed a forensic medical examination of the second victim. Both cases were submitted to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for review.

An arrest warrant was signed for the suspect by a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge.

The suspect, 56-year-old Mitchell Van Vu, was arrested at 11:54 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at his home in the 2800 block of Rio Seco Drive in Bay Point. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail and charged with six felony counts of sexual battery.

Detectives believe it is possible that other victims may exist and encourage anyone who may have been sexually assaulted by the suspect during a medical procedure to contact Palo Alto PD.