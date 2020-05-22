Stanford Health Care workers protest against pay cuts

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Front line workers at Stanford hospital have been told they have to take a pay cut, and they are fighting back.

For a second time this month, healthcare workers at Stanford hospital in Palo Alto protested against pay cuts for front line workers.

In April, the hospital announced that it needed to make temporary workforce adjusts which will result in a 20% pay cut for front line workers. California state assembly member Ash Kalra protested alongside the healthcare workers.

“The suggestion that they should be the ones sacrificing although we call them our heroes yet we are calling them to sacrifice even more is appalling to me,” Kalra said. “So I can stand be and be silent when an institution that has as much wealth as Stanford health care pushes sacrifices onto our healthcare workers.”

The protesters told Kalra that this outbreak won’t end anytime soon, so the pay cut will significantly affect them. Kalra believes the hospital has plenty of monetary resources.

“The healthcare system here has received $136 million of assistance through this economic crisis,” he said. “They should use those funds to make our healthcare workers whole.”

He had one last message for Stanford hospital before he left.

“We need to make our sacrifices before we ask our workers to make sacrifices,” Kalra said. “So please Stanford do the right thing make our workers whole through this crisis and I guarantee that they will come through for us like they also do and will get out of this crisis in one piece. Certainly our healthcare workers deserve that much.”

