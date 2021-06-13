Stanford holds first in-person graduation since pandemic

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) — Stanford’s class of 2021 are officially graduates!

The university on hosted its first in-person graduation ceremony since the pandemic began.

Like most schools, Stanford has only been able to host virtual graduation ceremonies since spring 2020.

But Sunday morning — the class of 2021 was able to celebrate their accomplishments together inside Stanford Stadium.

“Today means everything. We’ve gone through the past four years together just to be able to celebrate it all together in-person after a tough year. We’re all really grateful for it,” one student said.

There were many COVID safety protocols in place, such as required face masks were required.

Guests in the stands had to prove they were vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test to be let in, and each student got just two tickets for guests.

But all that didn’t stifle the excitement.

“With my two seats, my mom and dad will be here and can’t think of anyone better to celebrate with me today,” another student said.