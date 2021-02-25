Stanford invites back juniors and seniors for spring quarter

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Stanford University says 1,300 junior and senior undergraduates who applied for on-campus housing are approved to return for the upcoming spring quarter.

The decision was made by consulting with the Stanford School of Medicine who made a COVID-19 transmission trajectory model which determined that cases would be manageable.

Testing protocols and social distancing methods, refined since the winter quarter, have also proven effective in limiting community spread, the university says.

Returning students will have private sleeping spaces but will still conduct classes virtually.

Students on campus will continue to have mandatory twice-weekly COVID-19 testing, through the university, along with two-test arrival testing for newly arriving undergraduates.

More than 6,600 students currently live on campus, including approximately 5,100 graduate students and 1,500 undergraduates, who were approved to live on campus due to special circumstances.

Stanford saw almost no community spread throughout the winter quarter due to their contract tracing and quarantine systems.