Stanford issues warning after student drugged at party

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Stanford is warning students after a female student says she was drugged at a student housing complex.

It happened at the complex called The Row.

An alert sent to students says the victim lost consciousness after drinking something at a party.

The next day, the victim took a drug test that came back for positive for a drug known as GHB, which is often used to incapacitate a person without them knowing that they have been drugged.

Officials say there is no indication that the victim was assaulted after she lost consciousness.

