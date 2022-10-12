PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne issued an apology on behalf of the university Wednesday after a task force confirmed the school made efforts to limit the admission of Jewish students in the 1950s. Tessier-Lavigne called the actions an “ugly component of Stanford’s history.”

A task force created earlier this year investigated allegations of Stanford limiting Jewish admission after the university denied it did so for years, Tessier-Lavigne wrote in a letter. He said it is unknown how long Stanford did this to Jewish students.

On behalf of Stanford University I wish to apologize to the Jewish community, and to our entire university community, both for the actions documented in this report to suppress the admission of Jewish students in the 1950s and for the university’s denials of those actions in the period that followed. These actions were wrong. They were damaging. And they were unacknowledged for too long. Today, we must work to do better, not only to atone for the wrongs of the past, but to ensure the supportive and bias-free experience for members of our Jewish community that we seek for all members of our Stanford community. Stanford President Marc Tessier-Levigne

The efforts to suppress Jewish enrollment had long-term effects, according to the report. It dissuaded Jewish students from applying to Stanford for years after.

Tessier-Levigne, however, said he is confident there is no anti-Jewish bias in Stanford admissions today. Tessier-Levigne said in his letter Stanford will work to implement a number of plans to support its Jewish community — including more accommodations for the religious and cultural needs of Jewish students.

Stanford will host a webinar providing an overview of the task force’s findings. The webinar will be livestreamed on Thursday, Oct. 13 at noon. Click here for more details.

The task force that discovered the findings had 13 members that include faculty, graduate research assistants, students, staff, one alumnus and one trustee. The full 75-page report can be viewed here.