SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A biology professor at Stanford University was arrested in July and arraigned last month on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office has confirmed to KRON4 News.

The Stanford Daily reported that it has reviewed court documents alleging that Hunter Fraser threw his girlfriend on the ground and slammed a door into her while playing a game with her and his daughter.

The charge, to which he pled not guilty, could lead to up to a year in county jail.

“A police report was submitted detailing the incident,” the DA’s office stated. “The DA’s Office reviewed the evidence and determined we could prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The DA’s office does not anticipate the charges will be dropped. The case is set for a pre-trial conference on Nov. 13 at 9 a.m.