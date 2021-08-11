Stanford requiring students to get weekly COVID tests, regardless of vaccination status

STANFORD, CA – MARCH 12: Cyclists ride by Hoover Tower on the Stanford University campus on March 12, 2019 in Stanford, California. More than 40 people, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, have been charged in a widespread elite college admission bribery scheme. Parents, ACT and SAT administrators and coaches at universities including Stanford, Georgetown, Yale, and the University of Southern California have been charged. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) — Stanford University announced Wednesday it is requiring students to get tested weekly for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.

Beginning Aug. 15, students living on campus or going to campus will be required to register and test weekly using Color Genomics. You can create an account by tapping here.

Stanford gave a detailed description of who exactly should be testing.

Screenshot from Stanford University Student Affairs page

Students are required to test once weekly within the testing window from Sunday to Saturday. Tests are separated by three days.

Once you have registered with Color testing, visit a test kit location. A Stanford University ID is required every time you pick up test kits.

Testing is free for all.

Student athletes will use different protocols during season, and should follow the instructions from their administrative units.

In April, the university said all students going to campus are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The deadline for students to upload COVID-19 vaccine documentation has passed.