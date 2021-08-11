Stanford requiring students to get weekly COVID tests, regardless of vaccination status

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) — Stanford University announced Wednesday it is requiring students to get tested weekly for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.
Beginning Aug. 15, students living on campus or going to campus will be required to register and test weekly using Color Genomics. You can create an account by tapping here.
Stanford gave a detailed description of who exactly should be testing.
Students are required to test once weekly within the testing window from Sunday to Saturday. Tests are separated by three days.
Once you have registered with Color testing, visit a test kit location. A Stanford University ID is required every time you pick up test kits.
Testing is free for all.
Student athletes will use different protocols during season, and should follow the instructions from their administrative units.
In April, the university said all students going to campus are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The deadline for students to upload COVID-19 vaccine documentation has passed.