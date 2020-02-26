Stanford student found dead in residence hall following fentanyl intoxication

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) — A student at Stanford University died from fentanyl exposure at a student housing residence last month, according to authorities.

Officials have new details following the death investigation of student Eitan Weiner.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the residence on Jan. 17 for a report of a medical emergency.

After a thorough investigation, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office officially determined that Weiner’s death was ruled an accident due to fentanyl toxicity.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities say they are working closely with Stanford University officials to ensure the public’s safety.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500.

