Stanford student found dead in residence hall

STANFORD (KRON) – An undergraduate student from Stanford University was found dead in a residence hall on Friday morning, according to the university.

The Vice Provost for Student Affairs, Susie Brubaker-Cole, sent out an email to the campus regarding the incident.

We have been in touch with the student’s family this afternoon. While we are working to understand the family’s wishes, we are not in a position to share the student’s name. This is very difficult news for any family to bear. Our university community grieves with them. Susie Brubaker-Cole

The campus will be offering counseling and psychological services to students.

Brubaker-Cole wrote that more information will be released at a later time.