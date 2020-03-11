Stanford students asked to leave campus housing over coronavirus concerns

PALO ALTO (KRON) – While several schools across the Bay Area are canceling in-person classes and group events, but Stanford University is taking it one step further by also asking students that live on campus to leave once the quarter is over.

In response to the coronavirus, Stanford says it will begin the spring quarter is on time but instead will use online instruction instead of in-person classes until further notice.

Those who live in undergraduate housing are asked to leave campus at the end of the quarter if possible to reduce the number of people in confined, shared spaces (communal dormitories, shared bathrooms, dining facilities) and help reduce the risk of virus spread.

School officials said assistance to travel home “will be available where needed” for students receiving financial aid.

Undergraduate students who have already left or will be leaving campus as the winter quarter ends should not plan to return to campus until further notice and take part in coursework virtually. Exceptions will be made for students who need to return to campus for “unavoidable reasons.”

Undergraduate students who are currently on campus and feel the need to remain on campus through the spring break and spring quarter are welcome to do so, but are reminded that university services will be limited.

Latest Stories: