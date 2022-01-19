Stanford students circulate petition to repeal booster mandate

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A petition is circulating at Stanford University that asks to repeal a COVID-19 booster shot mandate.

At last check, it has nearly 1,700 signatures.

All students are required to show proof of vaccination by January 31 unless they have an approved exemption.

The petition states that those opposed to the mandate are not anti-vaccine or anti-booster, but instead support the rights of Stanford students to make their own medical choices moving forward.

Ninety-five percent of the students testing on campus are fully vaccinated.

Campus health officials put the booster mandate in place due to a continuous spike in cases since winter break. Students just returned for in-person classes. The winter quarter has been online.

Last week, 205 students tested positive and 287 staff members tested positive, according to the university.

As of Tuesday, 325 students are isolating in student housing – either because they have COVID-19 or because they were exposed to it.

The petition also says it would be more effective to lower COVID-19 cases by having students not return to campus at all, keeping online classes.

But this week classes are mostly in person and students have to get tested before returning to school.

As of now, Stanford has not responded to the petition, so students still have less than two weeks to get boosted otherwise they cannot come on campus.