(KRON) — Stanford University and University of California Berkeley announced Friday morning they will be joining the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024.

Stanford says the academic success of its student athletes as well as their wellbeing remained an important factor throughout the process following an invitation from the ACC. The university is working with the ACC on scheduling in order to ensure travel does not hinder the academic success of their athletes.

Stanford anticipates 22 of its 36 sports will see little to no scheduling impacts.

“Student-athletes come to Stanford to pursue their highest academic and athletic potential, and joining the ACC gives us the ability to continue offering them that opportunity at a national level. We appreciate the dedicated efforts of Commissioner Jim Phillips and the leaders of the ACC member institutions to create this promising path forward,” said Stanford University President Richard Saller.

UC Berkeley said they accepted ACC’s invitation after thorough consideration of their student athletes as well as the future stability of the university’s sports programs.

“We made this decision in the best interests of our student-athletes, the university and our extended Cal community of alumni and supporters,” said Chancellor Carol T. Christ. “We look forward to cheering on the Golden Bears in their new conference home, just as we look forward to many more years of competing for The Stanford Axe.”

Nineteen of Cal’s 30 sports will see little to no changes when traveling to the east. The university said it will contribute part of its media revenue to support the conference and its current member institutions.

Southern Methodist University, located in Dallas, Texas, will also join the ACC next year.

KRON4 is also the home of ACC college football and basketball in the Bay Area.