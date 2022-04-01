MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KRON) — Ahead of their Final Four game against the University of Connecticut on Friday, the Stanford women honored Katie Meyer by wearing Stanford soccer t-shirts during warmups.

Meyer, a former Stanford goalkeeper, was 22 years old when she died by suicide in March — months away from graduating with a degree in International Relations.

KRON4’s Jason Dumas is at the Target Center in Minneapolis and tweeted these photos.

Meyer led the Cardinal soccer team to a national championship in 2019.

Her death made national news as her parents were later interviewed on the Today Show.

The Stanford women’s basketball team is on a quest to repeat as national champions as they won it all last year.

Stanford battles UConn for a spot in the national championship game on Sunday against South Carolina.