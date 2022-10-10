SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – George Takei, the activist and actor best known from his role as Lieutenant Sulu on the 1960s TV series “Star Trek,” visited the Tanforan Memorial in San Bruno that pays tribute to Japanese-Americans incarcerated during World War II.

Bay Area Rapid Transit tweeted out a picture of Takei, 85, at the Tanforan Memorial, which is at the San Bruno BART station at the Tanforan Mall.

George Takei, left, visits a site in San Bruno where thousands of Japanese Americans like himself were incarcarated during World War II. (Photo courtesy of BART)

Takei, who is from southern California, was incarcerated during the Japanese internment, but not at the Tanforan site, which detained 8,000 Japanese Americans, mostly from the Bay Area, in 1942, almost thirty years before the mall was built there.

“Actor/activist @GeorgeTakei today visited the Tanforan Memorial at San Bruno Station with Steve Okamoto of the Tanforan Memorial Committee,” the BART tweet stated. “The memorial and a long-term art exhibit in the station pay tribute to those who, like Mr. Takei himself, were incarcerated during WWII.”

The memorial was just unveiled over the summer.

The United States government, under the direct orders of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, forcibly moved and incarcerated 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry (two-thirds of which were U.S. citizens) during World War II.

The U.S. government officially apologized in 1988, saying the internment was due to “race prejudice, war hysteria and a failure of political leadership.” A law that year authorized reparations to those like Takei who lost their freedom.