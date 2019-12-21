‘Star Wars’ themed plane makes appearance at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The force was with some Friday evening as the Star Wars themed United Airlines plane made an appearance at the San Francisco International Airport.

“Boeing 737-800” is Star Wars inspired from head to toe… or from cockpit to rudder, rather.

The aircraft livery was inspired by “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

The collaboration was announced in October and came about to promote the film.

The force is strong with this one.

✈️ Boeing 737-800

🎨 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker livery

#️⃣ N36272

📸 IG: alexme71#TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/xqL9R3l4tm — flySFO ✈️ (@flySFO) December 21, 2019

The airline said it will offer Star Wars-themed amenity kits and characters of the film will help in its in-flight safety demonstration video.