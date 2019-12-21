‘Star Wars’ themed plane makes appearance at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The force was with some Friday evening as the Star Wars themed United Airlines plane made an appearance at the San Francisco International Airport.
“Boeing 737-800” is Star Wars inspired from head to toe… or from cockpit to rudder, rather.
The aircraft livery was inspired by “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
The collaboration was announced in October and came about to promote the film.
The airline said it will offer Star Wars-themed amenity kits and characters of the film will help in its in-flight safety demonstration video.
