‘Star Wars’ themed plane makes appearance at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The force was with some Friday evening as the Star Wars themed United Airlines plane made an appearance at the San Francisco International Airport.

“Boeing 737-800” is Star Wars inspired from head to toe… or from cockpit to rudder, rather.

The aircraft livery was inspired by “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

The collaboration was announced in October and came about to promote the film.

The airline said it will offer Star Wars-themed amenity kits and characters of the film will help in its in-flight safety demonstration video.

