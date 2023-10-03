SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Starbucks is shutting down seven of its shops in Downtown San Francisco this month, the company confirmed to KRON4.

Employees at the seven stores were told Monday that they are closing. The locations that will close are:

Mission Street and Main Street

Geary Street and Taylor Street

425 Battery St.

398 Market St.

4th Street and Market Street

555 California St.

Bush Street and Van Ness Avenue

Several businesses in San Francisco, including retail stores and grocery stores, have shut down in recent months. While others cited crime as a reason for their closure, Starbucks did not provide a specific reason.

A Starbucks spokesperson sent the following statement to KRON4:

“Each year as a standard course of business, we evaluate the store portfolio to determine where we can best meet our community and customers’ needs. This includes opening new locations, identifying stores in need of investment or renovation, exploring locations where an alternative format is needed and, in some instances, re-evaluating our footprint.”

Starbucks said each of the employees at the shuttered stores will be given the option to transfer to another location, and nobody will lose their job.

“We will continue to listen to the needs of our partners (employees) to ensure they can focus on crafting beverages and creating connections in a welcoming environment. I want to thank each of you for your leadership and support of our partners as we communicate this news,” Starbucks said in an email to employees.

Starbucks has also opened or reopened three stores downtown at: 333 Market Street, Powell Street and O’Farrell Street, and 90 Charter Oak Ave. Four other locations in the city have been recently renovated.