(KRON) — A group of unionized Starbucks employees took to the streets in the heart of the Castro during Pride celebrations on Sunday morning. The group aimed to bring attention to claims of unfair bargaining and anti-LGBTQ+ incidents across the company.

The workers say they are also asking the company to “end its attacks on the LGBTQIA+ workers as part of its relentless union-busting campaign,” a press release said.

Starbucks Workers United is the union’s name, and its efforts have helped to organize over 8,000 workers in 320 Starbucks stores in 38 states, the press release stated.

The union efforts and the company’s slow response, or in some cases lack of any response, has been noticed nationwide. The National Labor Relations Board is now prosecuting Starbucks on suspicion of failure to bargain in good faith with their workers, the group said.

KRON4 reached out to Starbucks for comment on the demonstration, and we are waiting to hear back.