Starry Plough Pub in danger of closing amid coronavirus pandemic

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Since 1973, the Starry Plough has been a staple in the East Bay and now it is in danger of closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Berkeley restaurant, bar, and music venue managed to make it so far through the shelter-in-place but is now turning to the community to help them keep their doors open.

On March 16, the pub closed down due to the shelter in place and they were forced to lay off staff and musicians.

A GoFundMe page that the business set up says: “We have been extremely fortunate to serve our community for the last 47 years providing home cooked meals, craft beer, and entertainment to the East Bay Area while also serving as a safe space giving local artists and organizations a platform to express themselves on our stage.”

Watch full interview above with Shahin Naima, the pub manager.

Latest News Headlines: