‘Starting to get to us’: Passengers open up about being quarantined on Grand Princess cruise ship

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — There is still so much about the Grand Princess cruise ship that we do not know, including uncertainty about when and where it will come to shore.

All of this has made passengers very uneasy.

KRON4 spoke with people on board the ship.

Empty halls and dining rooms, silent and still is the scene on board the Grand Princess.

“We are in limbo and that is a weird place to be.”

Steve and Michele Smith from Paradise are some of the 3,000 people on board the cruise ship.

Their dream vacation is now floating off the California Coast — with no end in sight.

21 people onboard have coronavirus, a fact they learned from friends on land and then confirmed with an announcement by the captain.

“We were very sick to our stomach not only for them, we have had interaction with crew shaking hands, hugging, serving our food,” Michele said. “Obviously there’s concern.”

Passengers have been told to stay in their rooms, with only room service to bring food.

For Denise Stoneman, from Novato, she worries if the virus will continue to spread.

“What were the precautions they were taking? They were feeding us food and drinks it is unsettling,” Stoneman said. “And will be interesting to see where it goes from here.”

Now, all passengers on board will get tested for coronavirus.

How long that will take? Unclear.

And what happens to sick and healthy passengers after? To be determined.

What Steve and Michele do know — this was not the trip they signed up for.

“We don’t know where we’re going, we don’t know what the next step is and being in our small room even after just two days is starting to get to us,” Steve said.

What’s also tough is passengers cannot talk to one another because they are being confined to their room. So getting and receiving information about when the test kits would arrive and where the ship is going to go is also very difficult.

