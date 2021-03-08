Thousands who went to Oakland Coliseum may have received ‘less than recommended’ vaccine dose

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The California Department of Public Health on Monday issued a statement confirming that thousands of people who recently got COVID-19 vaccines at the Oakland Coliseum may have received less-than-recommended doses.

In a statement to KRON4, the state agency said individuals who received the vaccine at the Coliseum on Sunday, February 28 after 4:30 p.m. and on Monday, March 1 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. may have received “slightly less than the recommended dose.”

Officials said in the aforementioned dates, about 6,300 people had appointments at the Coliseum and could have been impacted.

According to CDPH, while the recommended dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is 0.3 ml, the CDC has determined that any dosage of 0.15 ml or larger is safe and does not require the dose to be repeated to protect people against COVID-19.

“In this instance, some individuals may have received a dose of 0.22 ml, which is well within the range outlined by the CDC,” the state agency’s statement read.

The dosing difference was corrected by on-site staff on Monday afternoon, and CDPH has implemented additional training and quality assurance steps as a preventative measure, officials added.

You can read the letter to those who might have been affected here: