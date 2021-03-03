State agency disputes report of botched COVID-19 vaccine shots at Oakland Coliseum

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Cal OES is disputing a report of botched COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered at the Oakland Coliseum.

In a statement to KRON4, Cal OES said in part it “cannot substantiate” a report of people being under vaccinated and it has “serious concerns on the accuracy” of the claims being made.

This comes following a local media report that thousands who visited the Oakland Coliseum vaccination site received the wrong vaccine dosages recently.

“Neither the state of California nor FEMA are aware of any instance of even a single individual being under vaccinated on the Oakland Coliseum site. The state and federal partners providing vaccinations at this site, have been working closely with the California Department of Public Health, US Health and Human Services, Centers of Disease Control and Prevention as well as the vaccine manufacture Pfizer to ensure the highest levels of medical care and quality assurance are adhered to at this site. “ Cal oes governor’s office of emergency services

Officials said the public should be “rest assured that vaccines administered at the Coliseum are being dispensed in a manner consistent with medical and scientific best practices and will work as designed.”

The Coliseum opened as a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic mid-February.

