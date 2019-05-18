State board investigating child's death after dental procedure in Oakland

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of 4-year-old Lý Trí Dũng

OAKLAND (KRON) - An investigation is underway into the death of a 4-year-old boy after a procedure at a dental office in Oakland last month.

Lý Trí Dũng had visited Youthful Tooth on Apr. 24 and was given two doses of anesthesia, a family member, Lyllian Le, wrote on GoFundMe.

Le says there were some complications from the anesthesia medication and Dung stopped breathing.

"Oxygen couldn’t get to the rest of his body, resulting in liver malfunction, " she continued. "Blood came out of his mouth and nose — a sight that deeply scared our whole family."

He was taken to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland where he was pronounced dead the following day.

Le says the family was not aware Dũng had any pre-existing medical conditions or breathing problems.

The Dental Board of California is investigating Dũng's death and said in a statement, "If a violation is found, DBC contacts the Attorney General’s Office and pursues license discipline. If nothing is found, the case is closed."

