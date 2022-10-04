OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The California State Building at 1515 Clay Street in downtown Oakland was evacuated after a suspicious package was received, California Highway Patrol has confirmed.

“The CHP is responding to a report of a suspicious package at the state building,” a CHP spokesperson told KRON4 News. “Out of an abundance of caution, the building has been evacuated. We do not believe there is any risk to anyone outside of the building. Resources from the CHP and allied agencies are already on scene.”

CHP stated at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday that no explosive device was located and people are now allowed back inside.