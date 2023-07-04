(Seal of the U.S. Dept. of State)

(BCN) — The U.S. State Department on Monday condemned a fire set over the weekend outside the Indian consulate in San Francisco.

Fire crews were called about 2 a.m. Sunday to the Consulate General of India in the 500 block of Arguello Boulevard, where they found a smoldering debris fire on the sidewalk.

The fire damaged the front door and entryway, according to San Francisco fire officials. The consulate had been previously vandalized in March by Sikh protesters, authorities said.

The State Department didn’t mention Sikhs in a statement posted Monday on Twitter about the recent fire, saying that the U.S. “strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.”

The post from State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said “Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense.”

Following the State Department post, San Francisco fire officials posted on Twitter that an investigation into the blaze was ongoing.

The consulate did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.